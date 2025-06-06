G7 Summit participation to global outreach on terrorism — India's robust diplomacy on full show under PM Modi

Ottawa/New Delhi, June 6 Silencing doubters, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved once again that its diplomatic outreach extends far beyond the wildest dreams of opposition leaders at home or those running propaganda machines at full throttle from across the border.

Just as the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Shashi Tharoor was wrapping up its highly-successful visit to the United States - during which it also had an "excellent meeting" with the US Vice-President J D Vance at the White House - Prime Minister Modi received a call from Canada's new PM Mark Carney on Friday, inviting him to attend the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal grouping of seven of the world's most advanced economies, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union.

India has, however, been invited as an Outreach Country with the 50th edition hosted by Italy in Apulia last year being India's 11th and Prime Minister Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.

The visit was the Prime Minister's first overseas trip after assuming office in his third consecutive term and witnessed PM Modi engaging with other world leaders on issues of importance to India, as also to the Global South.

PM Modi's high-profile engagements, both bilateral and multilateral, showcase India's towering stature at the world stage made possible because of its growing might and robust diplomacy.

Praised for his visionary statesmanship and championing the rights of developing countries on global platforms, PM Modi is equally recognised by the world for his leadership in climate action, innovation and technology.

Earlier this year, as he co-chaired the AI Action Summit along with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, PM Modi's statement that the "world was at the dawn of the AI age where this technology was fast writing the code for humanity and re-shaping polity, economy, security and society" left the gathering of top global leaders spellbound.

"This is the beginning of a new era. Earlier, India's diplomacy was driven by the principles of being "non-aligned" but PM Modi has successfully transformed this into "all-aligned". Under PM Modi's leadership, the country's diplomatic prowess is growing by leaps and bounds. It's because of India's soaring stature that foreign powers are acknowledging, as well as applauding, our strength and potential today," Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP and National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party, told IANS in an interview last year.

The diplomatic outreach continues to acquire a new vigour and vitality in the Modi government's 11th year, as has been proven by the massive success of India's ongoing diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor, conveying to the world New Delhi's unwavering adherence to a policy of Zero tolerance towards terrorism.

The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Tharoor was briefing key interlocutors in Washington about the threat of Pakistan-backed terrorism faced by India and India's strong stand against terrorism around the same time the US journalists were shutting down Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto in New York.

The Indian delegation's meeting with the United States Vice-President focused on strengthening the India-US partnership including cooperation in counter-terrorism domain with Tharoor confirming that "constructive and productive" exchange covered a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation.

Analysts reckon that the discussions are expected to continue at the leaders' level when PM Modi travels to Canada for the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta from June 15 to 17.

"India's participation in the G7 Summit once again proves the country taking a leading role in building global consensus on a number of contentious issues," they insist.

