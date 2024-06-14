G7 Summit: PM Modi, Zelenskyy discuss Black Sea transport corridor, increase exports of sunflower oil to India

Apulia [Italy], June 14 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussed the functioning of the Black Sea transport corridor to increase exports of sunflower oil to India.

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Italy.

"The President spoke about the functioning of the Black Sea transport corridor, which makes it possible to increase exports of sunflower oil to India and turnover of other categories of goods," the Ukrainian president's website read.

Notably, the major export to India is sunflower oil from Ukraine followed by inorganic chemicals, iron and steel, plastics, chemicals, etc. India is Ukraine's largest export destination in the Asia Pacific and the fifth-largest overall export destination.

During the G7 Summit, the Ukrainian President congratulated PM Modi on his victory in the 2024 General Elections and wished the Indian people peace and prosperity.

The two leaders further discussed the possibility of exchanging experience in the use of new technologies in agriculture.

Zelenskyy thanked PM Modi for the expected presence of the high-level delegation at the Global Peace Summit scheduled to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland.

India on Wednesday confirmed its participation in the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland, aimed at paving a path towards peace in Ukraine, which is scheduled to be held on June 15-16.

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi, during a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, reiterated India's commitment to fostering a peaceful resolution to the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

The leaders engaged in productive discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and addressing the situation in Ukraine, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an official release.

During the meeting, PM Modi expressed gratitude to President Zelenskyy for his warm wishes for Modi's third term in office. Both leaders exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations and discussed the situation in Ukraine, including the upcoming summit in Switzerland.

The Ministry of External Affairs also said PM Modi conveyed to Zelenskyy that India continues to encourage a peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy.

Notably, India is participating in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit as an Outreach country.

The summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

