GAL AMMROC, UCS sign MoU to support Royal Thai Armed Forces in aviation field

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 7 (ANI/WAM): The Global Aerospace Logistics - Advanced Military Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Centre (GAL AMMROC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with UCS, a Thai company, to enhance opportunities for mutual cooperation in providing integrated services, logistics, and innovative solutions that contribute to the development of capabilities, investment opportunities, and sustainable growth.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during the participation of the UAE National Pavilion, under the umbrella of the Emirates Defense Companies Council, at the Defence Security Thailand 2023 exhibition, which is being held from 6th to 9th November, 2023, at the IMPACT Exhibition Center in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

The signing of the memorandum was witnessed by Supitch Ansawandha, CEO of UCS, and Frederic Dupont, Chief Commercial Officer of GAL AMMROC, along with several officials and representatives from both parties.

Under the MoU, both sides aim to collaborate in developing capabilities and finding comprehensive solutions for the benefit of the Royal Thai Armed Forces. In addition to strengthening partnerships and aligning efforts, this collaboration aims to support the overall national defence strategy in the Kingdom of Thailand and accelerate the implementation of innovative projects by all relevant parties.(ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor