Galaxy of stars descend at Mumbai Film Fest

Mumbai, Oct 28 As the new edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival kicked off in the city, stars from B-town and other industries swarmed to attend the event. The opening ceremony of the film festival was held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in the BKC area of Mumbai.

Among those who attended the opening night of the coveted film festival were Kamal Haasan, who looked suave in a fossil grey coloured blazer which he paired with matching denims and a black t-shirt. The veteran actor sported a thick stubble and a salt and pepper look.

Actress Sanya Malhotra, who has been basking in the success of her recent blockbuster release ‘Jawan’ graced the event in a stylish black and white blazer and black pants. She tied her hair neatly in a bun and kept her jewellery minimal.

Actor Sunny Kaushal too was spotted at the event wearing a traditional black and white attire. The actor accentuated his look with the shimmery black kurta and a light stubble.

‘Qala’ actor Babil Khan graced the event with a statement attire. He donned a textured coat with long sleeves with matching kurta. He interacted with the paparazzi stationed at the venue and had a gala time engaging in a fun banter with them.

Actress Bhumika Chawla, who was recently seen in the Salman Khan-starrer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, also attended the opening night of the film fest as she chose a black and white salwar kurta. She tied her hair in a pony.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who is celebrating her birthday on Saturday, attended the event with her rumoured beau Siddharth Suryanarayan. The actress sported a traditional Indian attire while Siddharth chose a black coloured suit which he paired with sneakers.

Actress Karishma Tanna, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Scoop’, was also seen gracing the event in a black gown with golden patterns.

Bhumi Pednekar also attended the opening ceremony in a green coloured outfit.

Poonam Dhillon, Paloma Dhillon and Fatima Sana Sheikh were also seen at the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor