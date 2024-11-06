"Game, set and match": Elon Musk after initial projections show Trump ahead in White House race

Washington DC [US], November 6 : Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk exuded confidence of Donald Trump's return to the White House, as the early projections show the former president ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The counting of votes is underway for the US Presidential elections after polling closed almost in all states on Tuesday (local time).

Notably, Musk has time and again publicly expressed his support towards former president Trump.

He has donated USD 75 million to Trump's Political Action Committee aiming to pave his return to the White House. He even hosted an X-Space with the former President and appeared at some of his campaign rallies.

The Tesla CEO had even expressed his willingness to serve after Trump hinted that he would consider Elon Musk for a cabinet role or advisory post if he wins.

In a post on the social media platform X, Musk tweeted, "Game, set and match".

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1854003982387068929

The Tesla CEO also reposted a prediction from Polymarket a New York-based prediction market which projected Donald Trump winning the Presidential elections by 90.1 per cent and VP Kamala Harris at a mere 9.2 per cent.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1854000537508655584

According to the latest projections by CNN, Donald Trump is leading on 211 electoral votes and Kamala Harris is ahead on 145.

Politico has said Trump is ahead on 214 and Harris on 179.

While Fox News projections keep Trump ahead at 216 and Harris at 193.

Harris and Trump each need at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the presidency in an election that is seen as one of the most significant in recent US history.

Trump, who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, is seeking a return to the White House.

The election is expected to come down to a handful of battleground states Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

