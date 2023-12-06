Gandhinagar to host Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 in January

Gandhinagar, Dec 6 The anticipation for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit, scheduled for January 2024, is building with the confirmation of 16 countries and 14 organisations, an official said on Wednesday.

This international event is poised to bolster economic cooperation and investment opportunities on a global scale.

The partner countries are Japan, Finland, Morocco, South Korea, Mozambique, Estonia, UAE, Australia, UK, Netherlands, Norway, Nepal, Thailand, Bangladesh, Germany, and Egypt.

These nations have committed to playing a crucial role in enhancing bilateral relations and fostering economic cooperation by participating in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. In addition to the countries, 14 partner organisations have pledged their support for the event.

These organisations include the American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM India), Canada India Foundation, EPIC India-University of Chicago, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Indo-Canadian Chamber of Commerce (ICCC), Indo-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, International Solar Alliance, Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Netherlands Business Support Office (NBSO), The Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India, UAE India Business Council, US India Business Council (USIBC), US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), and the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM).

The government has emphasised the crucial role played by each partner country and organisation in promoting the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS).

They have supported the event through various platforms, aiming to boost cooperation, trade, and investment opportunities.

