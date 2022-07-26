Garuda Aerospace to send its drones for field trials for Indian army

Chennai, July 26 Integrated drone manufacture and drone-as-a-service (DAAS) provider Garuda Aerospace Pvt. Ltd will send its drones for Indian army's field trials.

The drones are designed with artificial intelligence and the machines are supported with quick learning technologies, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said.

The main purpose is to demonstrate drones and anti-drone technology to support security mandates and serve the nation.

