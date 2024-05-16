Garuda Indonesia Flight With 468 Passengers to Saudi Arabia Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Catches Fire Mid-Flight; Visuals Surface

A Garuda Indonesia flight to Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing on Wednesday, May 15, due to an engine fire. A Boeing 747-400 returned to its original airport in the Indonesian city of Makassar at 17:15 local time (0915 GMT) with all passengers unhurt.

The Indonesian flag carrier said the Garuda-1105 flight with 468 passengers, mostly Hajj pilgrims to Madinah in Saudi Arabia, returned to Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport after a fire was reported in one of its engines.

Videos and photos of the incident went viral on social media websites. In one video, a streak of red flame shoots out of the engine just as the flight takes to the air. It is learned that the video was captured by some people outside the runway.

However, no injuries were reported among the 18 crew members and over 450 passengers onboard.