Gas explosion in north China's Tianjin: 11 injured, 3 missing
By ANI | Published: July 19, 2022 05:05 PM 2022-07-19T17:05:04+5:30 2022-07-19T17:15:07+5:30
At least 11 people were injured and three others were missing due to a gas explosion in an apartment building in north China's Tianjin on Tuesday.
At least 11 people were injured and three others were missing due to a gas explosion in an apartment building in north China's Tianjin on Tuesday.
As per local authorities, the explosion, which took place at around 7:15 a.m. in Beichen District, has damaged the building, reported Xinhua.
The injuries sustained by the victims are not life-threatening, according to the publicity department of the district government.
Rescue is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app