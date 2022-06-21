Gautam Adani and Dr Priti Adani inspire a thousand Adanians to practice Yoga

Ahmedabad, June 21 On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Gautam Adani, Chairman Adani Group and Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson Adani Foundation participated with more than 1,000 members of the Adani Parivaar team to celebrate health, mindfulness and meditation. He gave a clarion call to everybody to practice Yoga for a healthier nation.

More than 1,000 Adani employees assembled at the football ground at Adani Shantigram amidst the presence of Gautam Adani and Dr Priti Adani. The serene green surrounding of Adani Shantigram was a perfect setting for an hour-long Yoga session under the guidance of expert practitioners.

Earlier, as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Adani Foundation led a Yoga-yatra (Yoga tour) across 75 iconic sites in Gujarat. The Yoga-yatra covers 75 heritage, tourist, archaeological sites and landmark architectural sites across Gujarat. The sites were chosen to reflect the rich and vibrant cultural heritage of Gujarat. The Yoga performances across the state have been documented in the form of short films to showcase benefits of Yoga in the backdrop of Gujarat's unique culture, history, architectural marvels, natural ecosystem and a diverse geography.

