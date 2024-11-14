Gaza Airstrikes: Entire Family Killed, Young Boy Sole Survivor in Beit Hanoun

Israel's devastation in Gaza is relentless. Continuous airstrikes have ravaged the region, recently claiming the lives of an entire family in northern Gaza, leaving just one boy as the sole survivor. A CNN report revealed that his neighbor cradled him, recounting the tragic event.

Many residents of Beit Hanoun have fled to escape the assaults. A video from November 12 shows the neighbor holding the boy, expressing sorrow as he shares, "This boy is the only one left in his family. His entire family has been destroyed. He is completely burned."

The neighbor described a sudden attack by Israeli soldiers amid heavy gunfire and explosions, with the boy emerging as the lone survivor from the wreckage. According to Gaza Civil Defense, 15 people were killed in the airstrike on Beit Hanoun, and hundreds of families have been forced to evacuate the city.