Gazal Sood recalls her Halloween escapades; shares her sinister plan to prank co-stars

Mumbai, Oct 30 Actress Gazal Sood, who is seen as Kate Singh in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', shared her excitement for Halloween, and revealed her plans of amusing tricks.

On October 31, Halloween sweeps across the globe, and it is a spooky festival with unparalleled enthusiasm. It's a universal celebration that knows no age boundaries – both the young and young-at-heart don their spookiest attire, delight in the age-old "trick-or-treat" game, expertly carve out menacing jack-o'-lanterns and come together for merry gatherings to chase away any lurking evil spirits.

Talking about the same, Gazal shared: "One of the Halloween escapades that still haunts my memory is from a few years ago when I celebrated with my friends. We threw a modest costume party, and our creativity knew no bounds – from cats, witches, and vampires to some wildly unique outfits, we had it all, totally owning the Halloween vibe."

"We devised a crazy lineup of competitions, like pumpkin carving, apple bobbing, Halloween bingo (where calling 'boo' was a real winner), and a treasure hunt that had us shrieking like banshees. These games created unforgettable moments and hilarious mishaps, solidifying this party as a candidate for the Hall of Fame," she shared.

The actress added: "Sadly, this year, I might have to ghost my friend's Halloween bash because of a shoot I'm scheduled for. But fret not, I have got a sinister plan to prank my co-stars Zaara, Somya, Aryan, Sonal, and Sanjay – imagine their makeup room turning into a haunted house with a ghost mask and an army of fake mice and insects."

Meanwhile, in the current track of the show, Happu (Yogesh Tripathi) promises Rajesh (Geetanjali Mishra) to observe the Karwachauth fast for her. However, Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) disapproves, as she does not believe in husbands fasting for their wives. Beni (Vishwanath Chatterjee) vents his frustration to Happu, blaming him for his wife Bimlesh's (Sapna Sikarwar) insisting on observing the fast.

To soothe Beni's anger, Happu takes him to a restaurant to treat him with a meal. However, their evening turns different when they overindulge in drinks and doze off, forgetting to eat. The next morning, they groggily wake up to their wives' reminders about the fast. Katori Amma catches wind of Happu's fasting and hatches devious schemes to sabotage his fast and hinder his efforts.

The show airs on &TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor