Gazprom halts gas supplies to Latvia

By ANI | Published: July 30, 2022 10:19 PM2022-07-30T22:19:29+5:302022-07-30T22:30:02+5:30

Gazprom announced on Saturday that it has terminated gas supplies to Latvia due to violations of the conditions of gas withdrawal.

Gazprom halts gas supplies to Latvia | Gazprom halts gas supplies to Latvia

Gazprom halts gas supplies to Latvia

Next

Gazprom announced on Saturday that it has terminated gas supplies to Latvia due to violations of the conditions of gas withdrawal.

"Today Gazprom has stopped gas supplies to Latvia as part of the July application, due to violations of the conditions of gas withdrawal," the company said on Telegram. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :GazpromAramco oil pipelines co