Gazprom halts gas supplies to Latvia

Gazprom announced on Saturday that it has terminated gas supplies to Latvia due to violations of the conditions of gas withdrawal.

"Today Gazprom has stopped gas supplies to Latvia as part of the July application, due to violations of the conditions of gas withdrawal," the company said on Telegram. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

