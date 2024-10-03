GDRFA Dubai launches 7th edition of creative care diploma 2024

Dubai [UAE], October 3 (ANI/WAM): The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has launched the 7th edition of its Creative Care Diploma 2024, targeting 45 employees who passed the creative personality analysis test.

In collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and a group of university students, the programme is designed to enhance participants' skills and prepare them to lead innovative initiatives. It follows a three-phase structure: qualification, establishment, and projects.

Brigadier General Hussein Ibrahim, Assistant Director General of the Institutional Support Sector, emphasised that the course reflects GDRFA's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and creativity within its workforce.

He noted that the diploma will equip participants with the tools to develop innovative solutions that contribute to sustainable development and bolster the UAE's reputation as a leader in innovation.

"This year's edition has been expanded to include federal institutions, which will broaden the potential for greater achievements and new projects that foster innovation across the country," Brigadier Sulaiman stated.

He added that the programme's stages include both theoretical and practical training, covering future foresight, creative and critical thinking, strategic planning, and emotional intelligence. Specialised experts and academics will guide participants throughout the month-long course.

The final phase of the programme, which will run through the end of December, focusses on enabling participants to transform ideas into innovative models using research, experimentation, and development. The goal is to build a positive, creative team capable of crafting innovative solutions and preparing studies for the launch of future projects. (ANI/WAM)

