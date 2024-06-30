Geneva: NHRC chairperson, Secy-General participate in global human rights events

New Delhi [India], June 30 : The National Human Rights Committee Chairperson, Arun Mishra and, and Secretary General, Bharat Lal, participated in various international meetings of the Asia Pacific Forum (APF) and the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) in Geneva from May 5-9, a monthly newsletter by the NHRC stated.

NHRC has been actively forging partnerships and collaborations aimed at enhancing human rights and quality of life, while fortifying the National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs).

On May 5, Justice Mishra and Barat Lal participated in the Governance Committee meeting of the Asia Pacific Forum (APF) of NHRIs, which reviewed its Mid-term Report, Annual Operational Plan and Budget (2024-25), and APF policies.

Subsequently, on May 6, they joined the Regional Meeting of the APF, to build strategies to bolster NHRIs in the region to uphold and safeguard human rights in their respective nations.

Bharat Lal, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Finance Committee of the GANHRI, presented the financial report during the General Assembly in Geneva on May 7, 2024. The Assembly adopted the financial and audit report, approved the budget for 2024, and outlined strategies for fundraising.

Notably, alongside the NHRC, the Finance Committee also includes representatives from NHRIs of the UK, Malawi, and El Salvador, the newsletter stated.

On May 8, Justice Mishra and Bharat Lal participated in the GANHRI 2024 Annual Conference at Palais des Nations, Geneva, on 'Business and Human Rights: The Role and Experiences of NHRIs'.

Addressing a session on 'Business and Human Rights Regulations - Towards a Smart Mix', Justice Mishra highlighted India's endeavours to harmonise business activities with human rights principles.

He stressed the necessity of a balanced approach, encompassing both voluntary and mandatory measures at national and international levels, to address the impacts of business activities on human rights. Furthermore, Justice Mishra underscored NHRC, India's initiatives, including the formation of a core group on business and human rights and the issuance of various advisories, on different segments of society and vocations, aimed at achieving a harmonious balance between development imperatives and human rights for sustainable development.

On the sidelines of the GANHRI 2024 Annual Meeting, NHRC Secretary General, Bharat Lal also took part in the NHRI Knowledge Exchange of Good Practices on the theme, 'Forced Displacement and Statelessness: Knowledge Exchange on the roles and experiences of NHRIs and opportunities under the Global Refugee Forum'.

At this session, Lal highlighted India's age-old practice of welcoming the stateless and those who have been forcefully displaced. From Syrian Christians and Jews, to Polish children who were given refuge during World War II, India has been a haven for the refugees since the pre-Independence era.

Lal also drew attention to the large number of citizens from Tibet, East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar who sought refuge in India after Independence.

At the GANHRI Annual Conference, more than 80 NHRIs endorsed the 'Outcome Statement on Business and Human Rights', reaffirming their commitment to leveraging their mandates for human rights promotion, monitoring, and complaint handling, particularly in the realms of environment and climate change, online civic space and digital technologies, and a 'smart mix' of policy and regulatory measures.

The Outcome Statement also called for collaboration among NHRIs and UN partners to support the implementation of human rights principles in business practices. Additionally, Justice Mishra and Shri Lal also attended the annual meeting of the Commonwealth Forum of National Human Rights Institutions (CFNHRI) in Geneva, where NHRIs from Commonwealth countries convened to review CFNHRI's work and strategize for the future, the newsletter added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor