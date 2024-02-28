German Defence minister rules out sending troops to Ukraine

Vienna, Feb 28 German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has ruled out sending German ground troops to Ukraine after French President Emmanuel Macron suggested a day before that European nations might do so.

"Boots on the ground is not an option for the Federal Republic of Germany," Pistorius told a press conference after meeting with Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner in Vienna on Tuesday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Tanner also called Macron's remarks "a worrying signal".

Macron said at a gathering of European leaders on Monday that while there was no official consensus among European leaders, the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine "should not be ruled out," adding that the West will do everything to ensure Russia does not win the ongoing war.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor