German economy minister says Russian gas supply 'still guaranteed'

Germany is still receiving Russian gas, but is preparing for all scenarios, Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Saturday.

"Currently, the gas supply is still guaranteed... (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's statements are contradictory. Therefore, it is good that the emergency early warning level has been introduced. It helps the provision. Nobody can wish for an escalation," Habeck said in an interview with the Rheinische Post.

According to Habeck, Berlin is "ready for anything" as now it is necessary to "think through even the most unlikely scenarios".

Abandoning the boycott of Russian gas was the right move, as the situation was fraught with a split in German business and society, Habeck added.

On Wednesday, Habeck announced an early warning level in anticipation of Moscow cutting off gas exports over Western sanctions imposed on the country due to its military operation in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, stipulating that all contracts for gas supplies with companies registered in "unfriendly" countries be settled in rubles. The measure only concerns Gazprom's pipeline exports, with the company expecting to receive the first ruble payments in the second half of April and in May.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after recognizing the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics". In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor