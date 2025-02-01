German parliament rejects immigration bill, big blow to Merz ahead of elections

Berlin [Germany], February 1 : German Parliament on Friday (local time) rejected the immigration bill pushed by opposition's Freidrich Merz to tighten rules in the existing laws, DW reported.

The bill, backed by the Germany's far-right parties, was narrowly rejected in the parliament by 11 votes with 349 lawmakers voting against it and 338 voting in support.

Christian Democratic Union Of Germany leader Freidrich Merz pushed the 'Influx Limitation Law' that advocates permanent border control with all neighboring countries and for people to be turned back at the borders, even if they make a request for asylum. DW reported.

This comes as a major setback for Merz who is running against Olaf Scholz to be the next chancellor of Germany. The snap elections are Scheduled to be held on February 23.

The polls in Germany shows that Merz has a 30 per cent support and is favourite to become the Chancellor. Alternative for Germany (AfD) is in second with 20 per cent support, DW reported.

Social Democratic Party of Germany General Secretary saw the rejection of the bill as a major defeat of Merz, DW reported.

"Mr. Merz has failed twice today," Mutzenich said. "Failed to find the way to the AfD. Failed to gain the majority in the German Bundestag."

AfD leader Alice Weidel also slammed Merz saying that parliament decision signified "implosion of a conservative people's party," adding "this was the dismantling of Friedrich Merz as a candidate for chancellor."

Germany's upcoming elections were triggered after Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a vote of confidence in December, resulting in the collapse of his coalition government.

Meanwhile, American tech billionaire Elon Musk has extended his support for AfD, calling it the country's "best hope."

The AfD, recently making history as the first far-right party to win a state election since the Nazi era, has gained momentum in national polls. However, its heavy anti-immigrant policies have alienated mainstream parties, all of which have ruled out any collaboration with the AfD, reported CNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor