German resort bar takes legal action after outrage at Nazi-era racist chants

Berlin, May 25 (IANS/DPA) The operators of a bar on the popular German resort island of Sylt are pressing charges after a video went viral showing some of its customers chanting Nazi-era racist slogans.

"If our staff had noticed the behaviour in question at any time, we would have reacted immediately. We would have informed the police immediately and pressed charges. We have since been able to do so," wrote the operators of the well-known Pony restaurant in the upmarket resort of Kampen on Instagram.

In the video, lasting just a few seconds, the group of young people are seen chanting "Foreigners out!" and "Germany for Germans" to the tune of the hit party song 'L'Amour Toujours' by Gigi D'Agostino.

One man appears to imitate a Hitler moustache with his fingers on his upper lip.

State security is investigating those involved for possible incitement and the use of unconstitutional signs - the name of the official charge in Germany related to the use of Nazi symbols and slogans.

Politicians, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, expressed their shock at the video.

In the latest comments from government figures, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers that "anyone who shouts Nazi slogans such as 'Germany for Germans ... foreigners out' is a disgrace to Germany."

For some of those involved, the video has already had repercussions.

Advertising agency Serviceplan Group announced on Instagram on Friday evening that it had dismissed an employee involved in the incident without notice. "We do not tolerate racism in any form within our agency group," the company stated.

