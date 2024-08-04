German tourist robbed valuables worth PKR 500,000 near Lahore airport

Lahore [Pakistan], August 4 : A German tourist was robbed and attacked while camping near the Lahore airport. Berg Florian was sleeping in his tent in a park near Guldasht Town when two armed men attacked him, stealing his valuables, including an iPhone, cash, and a camera worth around Pakistani currency (PKR) 500,000, ARY News reported

A 27-year-old German citizen, who came to Pakistan from Diyarbakir.

The incident occurred within the North Cantonment area of Lahore, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, as per ARY News.

Following the robbery incident, the German national tried to reach the Rangers office on his bicycle but collapsed due to the injuries, while the people standing nearby immediately took him to the Rangers Hospital, where he received medical assistance.

The tourist also alleged that he informed about the robbery incident to the patrolling Dolphin Squad, but they demanded money from him.

On Florian's request, the Lahore Police registered a case under the provisions of theft, applying Section 382 of The Pakistan Penal Code [Theft after preparation made causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft].

The police are now investigating various aspects of the incident as there have been reports of similar robberies in the vicinity, specifically within the South Cantonment Police Station limits.

