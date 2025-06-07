"Germans showed greatest sympathy, agreed military response was needed": MJ Akbar on Operation Sindoor

Berlin [Germany], June 7 : Former Former Union Minister MJ Akbar, who is part of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, said on Friday that Germany has shown strong sympathy and understanding for the pain India suffered in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, and agreed that a military response was necessary.

Akbar is currently in Berlin as part of India's diplomatic outreach to explain the country's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. The delegation met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and several members of the German Parliament (Bundestag) during their visit.

Speaking to ANI, Akbar said, "The Germans so far have shown the greatest amount of sympathy, but equally important, the understanding of the tragedy and the anguish the Indian people have faced. "

He added that during his meeting with the German Foreign Minister, he recalled a quote from Otto von Bismarck, the first Chancellor of Germany, to explain India's military response to the terror attack.

"In the meeting with the German Foreign Affairs Minister, I said I am reminded of a quote of Bismarck 'A conquering army at the border will not be stopped by eloquence'. The Germans understood immediately and agreed that an important military response was needed. With the parliamentary delegation before that, I asked them, 'What would you have done?' and they nodded, that yes, we would have responded," Akbar said.

He further said that the current crisis caused by terrorism is also a chance for India and Germany to build a stronger strategic partnership.

"In my view, a crisis can also be an opportunity. This is an opportunity for India and Germany to strengthen their strategic relationship, because it can only be built on a shared understanding of the nature of the enemy," he added.

Earlier on Friday, the delegation held a series of meetings with Bundestag members and representatives from major German think tanks. The discussions focused on counterterrorism, regional stability, and global cooperation.

One of the notable voices in the dialogue was Jurgen Hardt, a member of the German Parliament and the spokesperson for foreign policy of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. He acknowledged regional threats from Pakistan and stressed the importance of peaceful conflict resolution.

"We see the terror threat coming from Pakistan, and we have asked the Pakistani government to eliminate terror groups in their country. We hope for a peaceful solution. We encourage the Indian government to do it diplomatically. Hopefully, the conflict between India and Pakistan can be calmed," Hardt said.

He condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed hope that India would also find peaceful ways to handle such situations, while understanding the reasoning behind Operation Sindoor.

With high-level participation across parties and institutions, the visit reinforced the shared values and mutual trust that underpin the India-Germany relationship. From counterterrorism and nuclear restraint to economic engagement and geopolitical dialogue, both sides signalled a clear commitment to a rules-based global order and a collaborative future.

