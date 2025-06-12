Germany, China, Russia, France express solidarity with India after plane crash in Ahmedabad

Berlin [Germany], June 12 : German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that Germany is following the shocking images of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad and praying for the people in India.

The Air India flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The flight en route from Ahmedabad to London.

In a post on X, Wadephul stated, "We are following the shocking images of an Air India flight crashing after departure in Ahmedabad. As we are only learning the details, my thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with our friends in #India and everyone currently hoping for their loved ones."

We are following the shocking images of an Air India flight crashing after departure in Ahmedabad. As we are only learning the details, my thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with our friends in #India and everyone currently hoping for their loved ones.— Johann Wadephul (@AussenMinDE) June 12, 2025

German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, shared Johann Wadephul's statement on X.

जर्मन विदेश मंत्री योहान वाडेफुल: अहमदाबाद से उड़ान भरने के बाद एयर इंडिया फ्लाइट की दुर्घटना की खबरें और तस्वीरें चौंकाने वाली हैं। हमें पूरी जानकारी नहीं मिली है लेकिन इस कठिन समय में मेरी प्रार्थनाएं भारतीय दोस्तों के साथ हैं जो अपने अपनों की सुरक्षा की उम्मीद कर रहे हैं। https://t.co/4DqwEaNa0P — Dr Philipp Ackermann (@AmbAckermann) June 12, 2025

China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, expressed sadness over the plane crash in Ahmedabad and expressed solidarity with all those affected by it.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Our hearts go out to the passengers and their families. We stand in solidarity with all those affected in this difficult time," Xu Feihong posted on X.

Deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Our hearts go out to the passengers and theirs families. We stands in solidarity with all those affected in this difficult time. — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) June 12, 2025

French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, said that France is "deeply saddened" by reports of the plane crash in Ahmedabad and expressed full solidarity in this difficult time.

In a post on X, Mathou stated, "France is deeply saddened by reports of a plane crash in #Ahmedabad. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. We express our full solidarity at this difficult time."

France is deeply saddened by reports of a plane crash in #Ahmedabad. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. We express our full solidarity at this difficult time. — Thierry Mathou (@thierry_mathou) June 12, 2025

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, offered sympathy to the families and near ones of the victims. In a post on X, Alipov stated, "Heartbreaking news is coming from Ahmedabad. My heartfelt sympathy to the families and near ones of the victims and to all Indian people and the Government of India over this tragic major catastrophe!"

Heartbreaking news is coming from Ahmedabad.😢 My heartfelt sympathy to the families and near ones of the victims and to all Indian people and the Government of India over this tragic major catastrophe! 🙏🏻— Denis Alipov 🇷🇺 (@AmbRus_India) June 12, 2025

According to an Air India statement, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating as Flight AI-171, departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm IST with 242 people on board, including crew.

"The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information," the airline said in a statement.

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed the crash and expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims.

"With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," he said in a statement.

He added that the airline's immediate focus is on extending full support to those impacted by the tragedy.

"At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted," Chandrasekaran said.

"Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and a support team have been set up for families seeking information," he added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that a team has been rushed to the spot for investigation. "On 12th Jun, 2025, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew," said a senior DGCA official.

The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an LTC with 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was assisted by with First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours of flying experience, the official said.

As per Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Runway 23 at 1339 IST (0809 UTC). It gave a mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC.

"Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor