Germany's First Mpox Clade Ib Case Confirmed, RKI Monitors Situation

Germany has detected its first case of the Clade Ib variant of the mpox virus, with no related deaths reported, as confirmed by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country's top public health authority. According to the RKI, the current risk to the general population remains low, largely due to the fact that mpox transmission typically requires close physical contact. The institute is closely monitoring the situation and may adjust its assessment as more information becomes available.

While the RKI did not specify when the infection occurred or identify patient zero, it noted that available vaccines are believed to be effective against Clade I of the mpox virus. Mpox, which is caused by an orthopox virus, was historically confined to West and Central Africa. However, since spring 2022, cases have emerged in Europe without direct links to these regions. Infections with another strain, Clade IIb, have also been reported in Germany and other countries, with Sweden confirming the first case of Clade Ib outside Africa in mid-August.

In August, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, marking the second time in two years that the virus has triggered the highest level of global alert.

