Germany has come out very strongly in endorsing India's position on fight against terrorism: Ambassador Ajit Gupte

Berlin [Germany], June 7 : India's Ambassador to Germany, Ajit Gupte, expressed strong optimism regarding the visit of an all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, calling it a significant step in strengthening ties between the two countries.

Speaking to ANI, Ambassador Gupte highlighted the support for India from the highest echelons of German society and the depth of the bilateral partnership.

"It has been a privilege for us to receive the delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad. We have had a number of meetings today. He met, in the morning, the Vice President of the Bundestag, Omid Nouripour. Then he met a group of MPs, including Armin Laschet, the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Ralph Brinkhaus, who has been the Chairman of the India-Germany Parliamentary Friendship Group. Later, we had a meeting with the Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul," Gupte said.

"In all these meetings, senior representatives reiterated their support for India's fight against terrorism, and they expressed solidarity. Foreign Minister has earlier said that India has the right to defend itself against terrorist attacks and in fact, Mr Nouripour went on to say that no country has suffered as much from terrorism as India has..." he added.

Gupte noted that the delegation also held a luncheon interaction with several German MPs representing diverse political ideologies. "Germany has come out very strongly in terms of endorsing India's position on the fight against terrorism, and we are deeply grateful for the solidarity that has been shown by German political leaders across the political mainstream because we met representatives and MPs from different political parties," he said.

Highlighting the strength of the Indo-German partnership, Gupte said, "Germany and India are democracies, we share common values. Germany is our valued and trusted partner. Our trade and investment relationship with Germany is very strong, and it should be noted that India-Germany bilateral trade has exceeded 50 billion US Dollars, and this is more than 25% of India's trade with the EU."

He also noted that 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, established in 2000.

"We have a regular format of consultations at the highest level, inter-governmental consultations and there are many mechanisms in place. We are seeking to develop the multi-faceted strategic partnership and explore new areas of cooperation and very shortly after the new government was sworn, headed by Chancellor MeRz, our EAM paid a visit to Germany from 22nd to 24th of May. It was a very successful visit," he said.

Later speaking at the interaction event with the diaspora, he said, "Yesterday, we had very constructive meetings with the German leadership, including the Foreign Minister, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee...The leaders across the political spectrum in Germany expressed solidarity with us."

There is a desire in India to strengthen its relations with Germany, with whom we share a strategic partnership. This year, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of this strategic partnership. In the last 8 years, the Indian diaspora has more than tripled in size...In Europe, the Indian diaspora in Germany is the second largest after the UK..." he added.

The delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, MJ Akbar, Gulam Ali Khatana, and Samik Bhattacharya; Congress MP Amar Singh, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT), AIADMK MP M Thambidurai and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

The delegation arrived in Germany after concluding their visit to Belgium. Earlier, Ravi Shankar Prasad said they raised strong concerns about terrorism during their visit to Brussels and generals of Pakistan "run that country with the help of a military terrorist coalition", which is a "threat" to democracy and humanity.

This diplomatic effort forms part of India's global outreach following Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam by Pakistan-sponsored militants that claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

Subsequently, the Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

