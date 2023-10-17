Germany reaffirms solidarity with Israel amid ongoing war with Gaza

New Delhi [India], October 17 : New Delhi [India], October 17 : German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, has reiterated Germany's unwavering support for Israel amidst the ongoing war with Hamas.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Ackermann also highlighted the positive trajectory of the India-Germany Green and Sustainable Development Partnership, fostering a brighter future for the collaboration.

Acknowledging the distressing situation in Israel, Ambassador Ackermann stated, "Our thoughts are with the Israeli victims, our position is very clear - we stand with Israel."

In response to the Israel-Hamas war, Ambassador Ackermann conveyed that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to embark on a crucial visit to Israel.

Highlighting that the meeting between the German Chancellor and the King of Jordan is the meeting ahead of his Israel visit and the initial step to address the Israel-Hamas situation comprehensively.

"The German Chancellor will travel to the region. I think today he met the King of Jordan, that was the first step in the regional initiative," he said.

He is scheduled to engage in dialogue not only with Israeli leadership but also with neighbouring countries, including Egypt, with the aim of developing strategies to contain the situation and promote peace in the region.

"I think the German Chancellor will pay respect to the victims of the horrific and despicable attacks Hamas did on Israeli soil. He will talk with Israeli leadership but also with neighbouring countries like Egypt, in order to develop possibilities to contain the situation...Our thoughts are with the Israeli victims, our position is very clear - we stand with Israel...," he added.

Germany's firm commitment to standing by Israel during this challenging time underscores the strong bond between the two nations.

Shifting the focus to bilateral relations between India and Germany, Ambassador Ackermann expressed optimism about the India-Germany Green and Sustainable Development Partnership.

"We set up this partnership last year between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor. It's a partnership that goes through 10 years and it has an amount of money at about 1 Billion Euros a year and this money is spent on various projects in the context of green and sustainable development...," he said.

Ambassador Ackermann affirmed the sustainability of this partnership, describing it as "a very healthy and extremely sound partnership which has developed over the years."

He further revealed that both countries are in the process of developing new proposals, indicating a promising and productive future for this initiative.

"It is a good budget and we are waiting for a new proposal from the Indian side and we are also coming up with a new proposal. So, I am seeing a very bright future for this partnership..."

The thriving Green and Sustainable Development Partnership, underscore the significance of diplomatic relations between India and Germany and their commitment to addressing global challenges and fostering cooperation.

