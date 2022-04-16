Germany reports 70 pc drop in Ukrainian refugee arrivals by train

The number of Ukrainian refugees coming to Germany by train each day has decreased by nearly 70 per cent, German Minister for Transport Volker Wissing said on Saturday, stressing that the country will remain open for Ukrainians seeking refuge.

"The number of people fleeing to Germany by train has fallen significantly compared to the peak at the beginning of the war - from around 8,200 to the current 2,500 people per day. We continue to keep the logistics and transport structures in place, however, because ... (we) can experience an increase in the number of refugees at any time. We must expect further escalation and be prepared. People who are in need in Ukraine should be able to find refuge in Germany," Wissing told the RND news agency.

Germany "cannot and will not" reject any refugees from Ukraine, he added.

According to Germany's Interior Ministry, almost 300,000 refugees from Ukraine have been registered in the country as of April 1, with most of them traveling by train. The ministry noted that the actual number is likely higher as not all Ukrainian refugees have registered with the police.

Ukrainian citizens holding a biometric passport are allowed to legally stay in EU member states for 90 days without contacting the migration authorities. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

