Germany Shooting: Heavy Gunfire Reported Outside Israeli Consulate in Munich, Video Surfaces

A shooter fired several shots outside the Israeli embassy in Germany's Munich city on Thursday, September 5. According to the Mirror UK report, local police asked people to run from the shooting scene.

Shocking videos believed to have been recorded by some eyewitnesses emerged on social media, including on X. A viral video shows people running on the road, and gunshots can be heard. Dozens of police officers have arrived at the major operation in the area of Briennerstrasse and Karolinenplatz near the Nazi Documentation Centre.

Munich Police said on the social network X that the person was hit in the shooting but didn’t give further details. They said there was no evidence of any more suspects connected to the incident.

Das sind die ersten gesicherten Erkenntnisse im Zusammenhang mit dem laufenden Einsatz:

- Im Bereich Karolinenplatz kam es zu Schussabgaben durch polizeiliche Einsatzkräfte auf eine verdächtige Person, die Person wurde hierbei getroffen.

-Der Einsatzraum ist großräumig abgesperrt — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) September 5, 2024

"In the Karolinenplatz area, police officers fired shots at a suspicious person; the person was hit. The operational area is cordoned off," said police in its latest post on X.

Munich police, taking to X, said, "Due to the current operational situation, we have increased police presence in the city area. However, we have no information about other locations or other suspicious persons."

Aufgrund der aktuellen Einsatzlage haben wir die Polizeipräsenz im Stadtgebiet erhöht.

Wir haben jedoch keinerlei Hinweise auf weitere Einsatzörtlichkeiten bzw. weitere verdächtige Personen. #muc0509 — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) September 5, 2024

"A major operation is currently underway in the area of Briennerstrasse and Karolinenplatz. We have numerous emergency personnel on site. Further information will follow on this channel. "Many emergency services are on their way to the site of operations in the area of the NS Documentation Center. To ensure that they can work without hindrance, we ask that you avoid this area as much as possible," the police said in a post on X.

Aktuell gibt es keine Hinweise auf weitere verdächtige Personen, die im Zusammenhang mit dem Einsatz stehen.

Viele Kräfte sind vor Ort an der Einsatzörtlichkeit und klären auf. Weitere Informationen folgen. #muc0509 — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) September 5, 2024

"The helicopter in the air is on the move in connection with the operation at the NS Documentation Center. With this tool we get a better overview of the current situation from the air."