Germany to give an early end to nuclear age, shut last reactors down

Berlin [Germany], April 16 : Taking an exit from atomic power, Germany is set to shut down its last three nuclear reactors in order to manage the energy crisis caused by the Ukraine conflict, Al Jazeera reported.

Germany is bringing an early end to its nuclear age as many Western countries are increasing their investments in atomic energy to lower their emissions.

Berlin finally made good on its promise to permanently abandon nuclear power after Japan's Fukushima accident in 2011 terrified the entire globe by sending radiation gushing into the air.

Apparently, the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow disrupted the energy markets, delaying Germany's nuclear exit until this year

However, due to Germany's decision to stop importing Russian fossil fuels as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the full wind-down was postponed from last year to this year. Prices skyrocketed and there were concerns about global energy shortages, but now Germany is optimistic about the petrol supply and the rise of renewable energy sources, reported Al Jazeera.

Due to residual concerns about a Cold War battle and nuclear tragedies like Chernobyl in Ukraine, the decision to leave was well received in a nation with a strong anti-nuclear movement.

The anti-nuclear movement's driving force, Greenpeace, hosted a gala to honour the occasion near Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. "Finally, nuclear energy belongs to history! Let's make this April 15 a day to remember," the orgsation said, according to Al Jazeera.

