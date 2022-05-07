Germany to impose quotas on number of Afghan refugees

Germany intends to restrict the number of Afghan refugees into the country.

Previously, it was noted that German authorities are replacing existing Afghan refugees from shelters to find space for those arriving from Ukraine.

Citing German news magazine Der Spiegel, Khaama Press reported that the German Ministry of Interior intends to admit no more than 5,000 Afghans annually.

As per the reports by SchengenVisaInfo.com, the idea to impose quotas was taken in order to keep the program functionally viable for relocating Afghans to Germany.

According to Info Migrants, the idea of restricting the number of Afghan nationals admitted to Germany each year has not been well-received, reported Khaama Press.

According to the aforementioned, such an idea had been subjected to criticism. As per a Green Party member of the Bundestag, organizations have assisted approximately 3,000 people and have reported tens of thousands of people who are still at risk.

Since the Taliban's takeover of power, as many as 18,800 Afghans have managed to enter Germany, according to the German Ministry of Interior.

However, according to Info Migrants, over 10,000 people who have been granted admission by German authorities remain in Afghanistan, reported the Khaama Press.

( With inputs from ANI )

