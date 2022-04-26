Germany very close to become independent from Russian oil imports: Economy Minister

Germany has come very close to independence from Russian oil imports, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday.

"The problem, which seemed very big for Germany a few weeks ago, has largely decreased, so Germany came very close to independence from Russian oil imports," Habeck said at a press conference, adding that until February 24, Germany imported 35% of oil from Russia, but within eight weeks these supplies were reduced to about 12%.

The minister added that Russian coal supplies to Germany have also been reduced significantly, and they will be "reduced to zero" after the introduction of the European embargo on Russian energy. (ANI/Sputnik)

