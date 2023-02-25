Germany's cooperation in Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative to be key area of engagement during Scholz's visit to India: Expert

As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in New Delhi today, Professor Faisal Ahmed, a Trade and Geopolitical expert on Indo-Pacific and China issues, based in New Delhi, said the key area of engagement that is expected to receive policy attention is Germany's potential cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) - a framework unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Olaf Scholz's visit holds significance in terms of bilateral trade, managing supply chain resilience, sustainable development, and the Indo-Pacific geopolitics," Faisal Ahmed said.

In an interview with ANI, Faisal Ahmed said that Germany seeks close economic and strategic cooperation with India, the United States. He stressed that Germany's potential cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) is expected to receive policy attention during Scholz's visit to India.

"Today, Germany seeks close economic and strategic cooperation not only with the United States, but with China and India as well," Faisal Ahmed said.

"One key area of engagement which is expected to receive policy attention is Germany's potential cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) - a framework unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In IPOI, India and Germany can cooperate in areas of maritime security, maritime infrastructure financing, and logistics," he added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today arrived in New Delhi for a visit to India from February 25-26. Scholz is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation.

Scholz was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Scholz as he arrived for the ceremonial reception. Both the leaders shook hands as they met in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Scholz's visit to India is the first standalone one by any German Chancellor since the commencement of the Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism between the two nations in 2011, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

His visit coincides with the completion of one year of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and comes after the recent Chinese spy balloon episode that has created ripples in world geopolitics. Many things, including economic cooperation, the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) and Indo-Pacific are on the agenda when the two leaders meet in New Delhi.

The German Chancellor's visit comes after a year of renewed engagement between India and Germany. PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz have met on three occasions in 2022.

The two leaders met during the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations when PM Modi visited Berlin, with his delegation. Scholz invited PM Modi to the G7 Summit held under the German Presidency in June 2022 in Schloss Elmau, Bavaria, for which India was a partner country. The two leaders interacted on the sidelines of the G20 Summit held in Bali in November 2022.

During the visit, PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz will also address a Business Roundtable, comprising top industry leaders from both sides. The visit will see the conclusion of B2B agreements.

India and Germany launched the GSDP during the PM's visit to Berlin for the 6th IGC. The GSDP is an umbrella partnership that provides political guidance and steers to robust ties in climate action and SDGs.

Under this, Germany will also place 10 billion euros in new and additional commitments under their development cooperation portfolio in India. Around 983 million euros of new commitments were finalized during the Annual Negotiation Meeting (ANM) held on November 28, 2022, in Delhi.

Under this, Germany will also place 10 billion euros in new and additional commitments under their development cooperation portfolio in India. Around 983 million euros of new commitments were finalized during the Annual Negotiation Meeting (ANM) held on November 28, 2022, in Delhi.

During the IGC, India and Germany also agreed to cooperate on Green Hydrogen. The Indo-German Green Hydrogen Task Force was constituted in September 2022 and an Action Plan is close to finalization. During the 6th IGC, India and Germany agreed to work on development projects in third countries under the framework of Triangular Development Cooperation.

Meanwhile, Germany has boarded the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI). German naval frigate Bayern was on a 7-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific from August 2021 and made a port call in Mumbai on January 21, 2022.

Apart from PM Modi's meetings with Chancellor, the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited India on 05-06 December 2022. There have been several Parliamentary delegations from Germany, including the India-Germany Parliamentary Friendship Group and the Budget Committee of the German Parliament.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor