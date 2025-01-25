"Get a Good Night's Sleep..." EAM Jaishankar highlights takeaways from book release

New Delhi [India], January 25 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the book release of 'Live While You're Alive' authored by Shiv Khera, highlighted six takeaways from it, and said he added his own maxims.

Joining the book release, Jaishankar said that his key takeaways include getting a good night's sleep and bearing no toxicity.

In a post on X, he said, "Glad to join the book release of 'Live While You're Alive' authored by Shiv Khera. My six takeaways from the book: Plan for the Unplanned, Invest in Relationships, No Appeasement, No Toxicity, Respect Time, Get a Good Night's Sleep."

Glad to join the book release of ‘Live While You’re Alive’ authored by @imshivkhera. My six takeaways from the book: 1️⃣ Plan for the Unplanned. 2️⃣ Invest in Relationships. 3️⃣ No Appeasement. 4️⃣ No Toxicity. 5️⃣ Respect Time. 6️⃣ Get a Good Night’s Sleep. Added my own… https://t.co/sAZbXMLh3s pic.twitter.com/iNkMBNVysI — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 24, 2025

He shared insights on managing stress and achieving success in professional roles. Reflecting on his career as a diplomat and minister, he highlighted the "3 Cs of Success" Contact, Chemistry, and Credibility.

Speaking at the launch event, Jaishankar said, "As an External Affairs Minister and as you can see, in an extreme case of stress, there were some takeaways I had. When I look at my responsibilities, now and also as a diplomat earlier - I have, over a period of time, tried to aspire to 3 Cs of success. One of course is Contact the more people you know, the greater your reach. The second C is Chemistry if you get along with people, they are more likely to do things for you. And the third is Credibility if you are known to be good on your words, when you tell people what can be done or what cannot be done, people take you seriously."

Meanwhile, Shiv Khera highlighted the growing impact of stress as a "silent killer," affecting health, relationships, and society at large. Speaking about his book, he emphasised the importance of "attitude" in overcoming challenges and managing stress.

Speaking to ANI, Khera said, "Today, stress has become a reality and it has become a silent killer and is destroying health, relationships, and society. My book talks about how under the same set of circumstances, some people break records. It is the attitude. Stress is normal and natural. We need to have the tools to handle stress and that is all the book is all about."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor