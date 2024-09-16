Gilgit-Baltistan government hikes K2 climbing permit fees

Gilgit [PoGB], September 16 : The Gilgit-Baltistan government has unveiled revisions to permit fees and regulations for K2, the world's second-highest mountain, as reported by ARY News.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism, Sports, Culture, Archaeology, and Museum Department has announced a permit fee structure for foreign climbers attempting to conquer K2. The notification outlines the following fees USD 5,000 for the summer season (April-September), USD 2,500 for the autumn season (October-November), and USD 1,500 for the winter season (December-March).

On the other hand, Pakistani climbers will pay PKR 100,000 for the summer season, PKR 50,000 for autumn, and PKR 30,000 for winter.

In addition to the permit fee revisions, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has also introduced changes to the trekking fees. Foreigners will now be required to pay USD 300 for the summer season, USD 200 for autumn, and USD 100 for winter. Meanwhile, Pakistani climbers, who were previously exempt from trekking fees, will now be charged PKR 10,000 for summer, PKR 5,000 for autumn, and PKR 2,500 for winter.

The notification also outlines several important regulations, including Climbers can only scale one peak per permit; Groups are limited to a maximum of 20 members, ARY News reported.

The changes are effective immediately and the environmental fees will be deposited into the GB Adventure Tourism Account. All expedition briefings and debriefings will be conducted at the tourism offices in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The revamped fee structure and regulations are poised to yield a boost to the region's revenue, while also boosting responsible and sustainable mountaineering.

K2, the second-highest mountain on Earth after Mount Everest, is located in the Baltistan Region of Pakistan, administered by Gilgit-Baltistan. K2 is the highest point of the Karakoram Range and the highest point in Pakistan. The exact height of the peak is 8,611 metres or 28,251 feet, according to the Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism, Sports, Culture, Archaeology, and Museum Department.

