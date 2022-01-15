Girl shot dead at Taliban's check post in Kabul, family seeks justice

A 25-year-old girl, Zainab, in the western Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi has been shot dead at a check post of Taliban, when she, along with her family members, was on the way home back from a wedding function.

The father is asking for justice over the killing of her daughter and said that the culprits should be arrested, reported Khaama Press.

The reason for the shooting is not yet clear and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has said that they will look into the matter.

In a similar incident last month, a 22-year-old Faisal was shot dead at a check post of the Taliban in Kabul city.

Faisal's perpetrator was a Taliban affiliate and was arrested but her family members pardoned him, reported the news agency.

( With inputs from ANI )

