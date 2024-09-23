"Global action must match global ambition...,": PM Modi at UN Summit of the Future

New York [US], September 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that cyber, maritime and space are emerging as new areas of conflict and that it is high time that "global action must match global ambition".

Speaking at the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations, PM Modi said terrorism continues to be a serious threat to global peace and security.

"While on one hand, terrorism continues to be a serious threat to global peace and security, on the other hand, cyber, maritime and space are emerging as new areas of conflict. On all these issues, I will stress that global action must match global ambition."

According to the Wilmington Declaration, the Quad nations intend to enhance their cybersecurity partnership to address common threats posed by state-sponsored actors, cybercriminals, and other non-state malicious actors.

"In the face of a deteriorating security environment in the cyber domain, Quad countries intend to enhance our cybersecurity partnership to address common threats posed by state-sponsored actors, cybercriminals, and other non-state malicious actors. Our countries commit to taking concrete steps to increase our collective network defense and advance technical capabilities through greater threat information sharing and capacity building," the Quad joint declaration, also known as Wilmington Declaration read.

PM Modi emphasised in remarks at the 'Summit of the Future' that for India, "one earth, one family and one future is a commitment."

The Prime Minister also spoke on technology in the current era and said balanced regulation is needed.

"We want such global digital governance in which sovereignty and integrity remain intact. Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) should be a bridge and not a barrier. For global good, India is ready to share its DPI. For India, One Earth, One Family, One Future is a commitment," the Prime Minister said.

The Quad leaders, in their declaration, unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism."

"We are committed to international cooperation and will work with our regional partners in a comprehensive and sustained manner to strengthen their capability to prevent, detect and respond to threats posed by terrorism and violent extremism, including threats posed by the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, consistent with international law," the joint statement read.

PM Modi took part in the Quad Summit on the first day of his three-day visit to the United States.

At the UN Summit of the Future, World leaders adopted a Pact for the Future that included a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations. The Pact covers a broad range of themes including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth and future generations, and the transformation of global governance.

