Global Buddhist Summit to amplify India's role as supportive neighbour and ally: Report

Thimphu [Bhutan], April 11 : The Global Buddhist Summit scheduled to be held in India on April 20-21 demonstrates a huge opportunity for South East Asian countries to foster stronger ties and address pressing global challenges collectively, The Bhutan Live reported. The upcoming summit will undoubtedly amplify India's role as a supportive neighbour and ally, further solidifying their bonds and encouraging continued cooperation.

India's role as the host of the upcoming summit will highlight its longstanding ties with neighbouring nations like Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka, which are deeply connected to the Buddhist tradition, as per the news report. As India opens its doors to thinkers and Buddhist religious leaders from around the world, New Delhi reinforces its commitment to fostering peace and harmony in the region.

Furthermore, the summit will provide a global platform to showcase the richness of their shared Buddhist heritage, promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding. South East Asian nations will benefit from the summit's focus on addressing various issues, including environmental degradation, poverty and malnutrition.

As the world faces an evergrowing list of crises, including climate change and cultural degradation, the first-ever Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi offers a unique platform for dialogue and action rooted in Buddhism's universal values, The Bhutan Live reported.

The Global Buddhist Summit orgsed by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) aims to unite renowned scholars, Sangha leaders, and Dharma practitioners from around the world in discussing contemporary challenges and seeking solutions inspired by the Buddha's teachings.

Dr Dhammapiya, general secretary of the IBC, has emphasised that Buddha's middle path holds the key to resolving the conflicts between extreme viewpoints and restoring balance in the universe, as per the news report. The theme of the summit is 'Response to Contemporary Challenges from Philosophy to Praxis'.

Topics such as Buddhism and peace, environmental crisis, health and sustainability, and preserving the Nalanda Buddhist tradition, among others will be covered in the upcoming conference, according to The Bhutan Live report.

The conference will have 180 participants from 30 countries around the world. Participants will also come from as far away as Mexico and Brazil. After the summit, a report containing the discussion outcomes will be released.

