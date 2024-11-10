Global D-30 Summit to tackle addiction held in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 10 : Under the leadership of the Kashiyana Foundation, a summit called 'Global D-30 Summit,' focusing on de-addiction and disability was organised in the Nepal's capital cit Kathmandu on Sunday.

The second phase of D-30 programme saw the participation by representatives of 30 countries, including Naveen Srivastava, Indian Ambassador to Nepal.

The summit focused on discussions about making world addiction-free and addressing disabilities related to substance abuse. Dushyant Gautam, National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party also addressed the summit.

Sharing pictures on X, Gautam wrote, "Addressed the Global Summit on de-addiction and disability organised by Kashyana Foundation today in Kathmandu, Nepal."

आज काठमांडू, नेपाल में काश्याना फाउंडेशन द्वारा नशामुक्ति एवं दिव्यांगता पर अयोजित ग्लोबल सबमिट को संबोधित किया। pic.twitter.com/pmWjGiKc70— Dushyant Kumar Gautam (@dushyanttgautam) November 10, 2024

As per the organisers, the primary goal of D-30 is to bring together 30 nations that are severely affected by addiction onto a common platform.

The summit focused on those countries identified by the World Health Organization where addiction has become a major issue. The first phase of D-30 was held in 2023 in New Delhi, where representatives from 30 countries participated. During the summit, young people, doctors, and social workers shared their concerns and solutions for addiction rehabilitation in various sessions.

