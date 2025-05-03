Global leaders to convene in Abu Dhabi for inaugural Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 3 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Abu Dhabi is set to host the inaugural Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit (GETS 2025) on May 5-6 at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort.

Organised by the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) in strategic partnership with the UAE Public Prosecution, this landmark event aims to shape the future of technology governance on a global scale.

GETS 2025 arrives at a pivotal moment as the world grapples with rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and Web3 technologies.

The summit seeks to establish robust governance frameworks that balance innovation with the protection of societal rights, bringing together over 500 leaders from government, industry, academia, and civil society to foster inclusive dialogue and collaborative solutions.

Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and Secretary-General of ATRC, emphasised the summit's significance: "Innovation without ambitious governance lacks sustainability. Through GETS 2025, the UAE reaffirms its belief that technological leadership must be coupled with ethical and inclusive policies that build trust and advance global human progress."

Echoing this sentiment, Chancellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney General, stated, "Amidst the global technological surge, we bear the responsibility of constructing a smart judicial system capable of safeguarding rights and ensuring justice. GETS 2025 presents an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to developing responsive legislation and innovative governance that support societal advancement and uphold human dignity in the digital age."

Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, highlighted the role of youth in shaping technological governance: "The future of technology governance should be crafted by minds attuned to its evolution. Our youth possess the creativity, confidence, and responsibility required for leadership. At GETS 2025, we aim to empower young individuals to lead discussions and make decisions that will lay the ethical foundations of our digital future."

The summit aligns with the UAE's strategic investments exceeding AED13 billion to accelerate AI and digital economy initiatives, reflecting a clear commitment to integrating AI into legislation, procedures, and government services.

Distinguished attendees include Faisal Al Bannai; Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and Secretary General of ATRC; Chancellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney General; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of UAE Cybersecurity Council; Maqsoud Kruse, Chairman of the National Human Rights Institution; Dr. Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Judicial Department; Dr. Amin Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The summit will feature over 50 prominent experts, including Salem Ali Jumaa Al Zaabi, Head of Public Prosecution at the UAE Attorney General's Office; Dr. Najwa Al Araj, CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali; CEO of Trends Research & Advisory, Hamad Saif Al Kaabi; Director of Hazardous Materials Incidents and Official Spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority; Dr. Hamad Abdullah Al Mutairi, Director of Archives Department at the National Library and Archives; Ambassador Mamuka Jgenti, Senior Expert in Justice and Civil Society at the EU Global Facility on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism; Lt. Col. Dana Hamid Al Marzouqi, Chair of the Governance Committee at INTERPOL and Director-General of the International Affairs Office at the Ministry of Interior; Changpeng Zhao, Founder of Binance; Christophe Legrand, Executive Vice President of PASQAL; Marc Rotenberg, Founder of the Center for AI and Digital Policy; Gabriele Mazzini, Principal Architect of the EU AI Act; Naima Hizir Al Falasi, Senior Vice President of Portfolio Strategy at Mubadala; Ali Haidar, Head of Legal and Government Affairs at Microsoft UAE; Nabil Cheqroun, Chief Commercial Officer at Honeywell; Prof. Rabii Madi, Director of Robotic Surgery at Cleveland Clinic; Dr. Ibtisam Al Mazrouei, Founder and CEO of AIE3, and Chair of the UN AI for Impact Initiative; Dr. Nasser Al Rashidi, Director of Space Policy and Legislation at the UAE Space Agency, Advisory Board Member at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, and CEO of 5IR Consultancy.

Key topics to be addressed include AI governance, digital privacy and rights, cross-border enforcement, cybersecurity in the post-quantum era, and the role of emerging nations in setting global standards.

GETS 2025 represents a strategic initiative to unify efforts across governments, academia, and the private sector, aiming to develop practical and ethical solutions that protect communities and foster technological advancement in an ever-evolving world. (ANI/WAM)

