Global Media Congress is unique platform for discussing most pressing challenges of our time: Brazilian envoy

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 3 (ANI/WAM): The annual Global Media Congress (GMC) in Abu Dhabi brings key stakeholders together and offers a unique platform for discussing some of the most pressing challenges of our time, according to a senior Brazilian diplomat.

Eliana Zugaib, Charge d'Affaires of the Brazilian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, made these comments as preparations are underway for the second edition of the Global Media Congress that will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM), the prominent international conference-cum-exhibition in the media sector will take place from 14th to 16th November 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre - ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

Expectations on 2nd edition of GMC

The Brazilian envoy has high expectations about the upcoming GMC.

"We are confident that the second edition of the Global Media Congress will provide an excellent opportunity to strengthen existing partnerships and foster new ones among media professionals from all over the world," Zugaib emphasised.

She believes that the existing cooperation between Brazil and the UAE in the media sector helps strengthen mutual understanding between the two peoples.

The existing partnerships between Brazilian media outlets and WAM are an important element in promoting mutual cooperation and partnership among some of the most influential stakeholders in Brazil and the UAE, the envoy explained.

"They may be instrumental in increasing mutual knowledge about our countries and peoples."

Growing media cooperation

Zugaib was referring to the Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) WAM had signed with a number of Brazilian media organisations.

One such MoU was signed with Latin America's one of the largest television company and network, Grupo Bandeirantes, during Expo 2020 Dubai in December 2021.

Later in March 2022, at Expo, WAM signed more MoUs with Brazilian media outlets such as Folha de S. Paulo (newspaper), Folhapress (Brazilian news agency ) UOL-Universo Online (website).

The MoUs encourage professional media cooperation between WAM and Brazilian media establishments to exchange news and media content and establish sustainable partnerships.

Brazilian presence at first GMC

There was a significant Brazilian presence in the first Global Media Congress held in Abu Dhabi in November 2022 under the theme "Shaping the Future of the Media Industry".

The global event with an exhibition and more than 30 debates and workshops featuring over 162 globally renowned speakers, attracted over 13,656 visitors.

The event had the participation of more than 192 media establishments from 42 countries, over 1,200 media experts and specialists, and influencers from six continents across the globe. (ANI/WAM)

