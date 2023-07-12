Global PC shipments fall 16.6% in Q2, Lenovo maintains lead

New Delhi, July 12 The global PC shipments saw a 16.6 per cent decline (year-on-year) with 59.7 million units in the second quarter of 2023 as Lenovo maintained its lead with 24 per cent market share, a report showed on Wednesday.

HP Inc was second with 22.5 per cent share while Dell was third, with 17.4 per cent market share globally.

After seven consecutive quarters of year-over-year decline, the PC market is showing initial signs of stabilisation, including sequential growth from the previous quarter, according to Gartner.

“The rate of decline in the PC market has slowed, indicating that shipment volumes may have reached their lowest point,” said Mikako Kitagawa, director analyst at Gartner.

Gartner expects that PC inventory will normalise by the end of 2023, and PC demand will return to growth starting in 2024, he added.

Lenovo's year-over-year shipments declined again this quarter but grew sequentially. EMEA and Asia Pacific were challenging regions for Lenovo, but the company had only moderate declines in Latin America and North America.

HP shipments fell only slightly in the second quarter, ending a string of consecutive double-digit declines. Laptop shipments grew modestly but were offset by a decline in desktop shipments, said the report.

Dell exhibited its fifth consecutive quarter of decline, with shipments down across most key regions. Asia Pacific was the most challenging market for Dell, where shipments decreased faster than the regional average.

“As the PC market begins to recover and component demand increases, the favourable price conditions for memory and SSD storage that PC vendors have enjoyed are coming to an end,” said Kitagawa.

The Asia Pacific PC market continued to fall, declining 26.9 per cent year-over-year. A particularly weak PC market in China due to economic uncertainty and low consumer demand contributed significantly to the region’s results.

