Global rights body says it has credible reports of abuses of authority in Pak

Islamabad, Aug 23 The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) has said that it has received credible reports of abuses of authority in Pakistan.

In a tweet, the IHRF said: "We have received credible reports of abuses of authority in #Pakistan????. We are setting up a working group on this issue. We are currently gathering accurate information about what happened. We welcome any evidence and reliable news."

The development comes at a time when reports of abuse on some politic and journalists have emerged in the country, The Express Tribune reported.

Shahbaz Gill, a close aide of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was arrested from Bani Gala Chowk in Islamabad a few days ago after a video clip of his controversial remarks aired on a television channel went viral on social media.

After seeing photos and videos showing Gill gasping for air while being taken to the court and hospital, the PTI chairman went to see Gill at the PIMS last week but was denied permission.

Khan had claimed that Gill was being sexually abused while in police custody, vowing that he would leave no stone unturned to bring to justice those who were responsible for mentally and physically torturing his aide.

Videos of Gill also emerged on Monday in which he can be seen arguing with the doctors as they were forcing him to eat, The Express Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, journalist Jameel Farooqui was arrested in Karachi over 'falsely' accusing the Islamabad Police of 'custodial torture' of Shahbaz Gill.

The police maintained that Farooqui in his vlogs had accused the capital police of inflicting physical and sexual violence on Khan's chief of staff.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor