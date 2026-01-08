Global rights group decries Pakistan's use of anti-terror laws against journalists

Islamabad, Jan 8 A leading international human rights organisation condemned the convictions and severe prison sentences issued in absentia by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Pakistan against a group of Pakistani journalists and political commentators residing abroad.

The statement came after Islamabad's ATC on January 2 sentenced YouTuber Adil Raja, former army official Syed Akbar Hussain, and journalists Wajahat Saeed Khan, Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada, Shaheen Sehbai, and Haider Mehdi to double life imprisonment in cases linked to "digital terrorism".

The cases are reportedly based on allegations that the accused used online platforms to incite, facilitate and amplify attacks against state institutions during the May 9, 2023, unrest following the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Citing credible information, the International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) stated that those targeted by the Pakistani court were not notified of charges or proceedings, denied access to evidence, and afforded no meaningful opportunity to appear or defend themselves.

"Such actions raise grave concerns regarding due process, judicial independence, and compliance with Pakistan's constitutional guarantees and its obligations under international human-rights law, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR)," the IHRF stated.

Expressing concern, the rights body stated that proceedings against the Pakistani journalists and political commentators, which took place amid wider international alarm over recent constitutional changes in Pakistan, risk undermining democratic governance and fundamental freedoms.

The IHRF cited the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, who recently warned that Pakistan's hastily adopted 26th constitutional amendment seriously undermines judicial independence and raises concerns regarding military accountability and the rule of law.

Similarly, the International Commission of Jurists has described Pakistan's 26th Constitutional Amendment as "a blow to judicial independence and the rule of law, warning that it increases political influence over judicial appointments and administration".

More recently, the IHRF noted that several media reports highlighted further constitutional measures that critics argue curtail the Pakistani Supreme Court's constitutional role while expanding military authority and immunity -- developments that intensify concerns over institutional checks and balances.

According to the IHRF, the use of counterterrorism frameworks against journalists and dissenting voices -- particularly those living in exile -- reflects a broader and troubling pattern of judicial harassment and transnational repression.

"Legal processes conducted without transparency or basic procedural safeguards cannot be regarded as legitimate adjudication and risk being misused to intimidate critics beyond national borders," it stated.

The rights body called on the international community -- including press-freedom organisations and relevant UN mechanisms -- to closely monitor these developments in Pakistan and engage where necessary to protect journalists facing "politically motivated persecution".

