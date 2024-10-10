Goa CM meets Uzbekistan envoy, discuss ways to boost tourism, economic ties

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 10 : Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawan met Uzbekistan Ambassador to India Sardor Rustambaev on Wednesday in Panjim.

The meeting explored potential cooperation in tourism and economic opportunities between Goa and Uzbekistan.

Met and interacted with the Ambassador of Republic of Uzbekistan to India H.E. @RustambaevS at Mahalaxmi, Altinho, Panjim. Held discussions on potential cooperation in the tourism and economic opportunities between the state and the Republic of Uzbekistan. pic.twitter.com/hFoCVKlfxJ — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) October 9, 2024

In a post on X, Goa CM shared pictures from the meeting and said, "Met and interacted with the Ambassador of Republic of Uzbekistan to India H.E. @RustambaevS at Mahalaxmi, Altinho, Panjim."

"Held discussions on potential cooperation in the tourism and economic opportunities between the state and the Republic of Uzbekistan," he added.

Recently, the foreign ministers of the two countries have met on the sidelines of India Central Asia Dialogue, SCO meetings etc. Foreign Ministers last met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in July 2024 in Astana.

Follwing this, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Uzbekistan, met Bukhara city Governor Botir Zaripov on September 28 and called for strong tourism and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

She said India has a lot to offer to Uzbekistan, particularly to the young population of Uzbekistan who can bring development solutions from Indian start-ups through bilateral collaboration.

India and Uzbekistan cooperate closely at several multilateral platforms such as the UN, G20, BRICS and SCO. Both sides also interact under the IndiaCentral Asia framework in the India-Central Asia Summit, India-Central Asia Dialogue at the EAM level, Joint Working Group on Afghanistan and Central Asia Business Council.

There is also an India-Central Asia National Security Advisors' meeting. Uzbekistan has also been actively participating in Voice of Global South Summit (VGSS).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor