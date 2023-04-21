Gold, high-value goods stolen from Toronto airport

Toronto, April 21 Gold and other high-value goods were stolen after being offloaded from an aircraft at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, local media reported.

The theft occurred on Monday when a "high-value container" worth C$20 million ($16 million) was stolen from a holding cargo facility after being taken off a plane that landed at the airport, Xinhua news agency quoted CTV News as saying on Thursday citing police.

After being secured in the holding facility, the cargo was removed by "illegal means", police said, adding that it was too early to know if the theft was carried out professionally.

Police also said that they did not know where the gold is or if it was still in the country and that they believe this is an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made and police did not release any information on the suspects.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor