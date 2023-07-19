Gold, weighing between 80-100 kgs, seized at Kathmandu airport; 2 held

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 19 : Nepal’s Department of Revenue Investigation on Wednesday arrested two people and seized gold, weighing anywhere between 80 and 100 kgs, from their possession.

The officials arrested the suspects while they were getting out of the cargo area and passing the customs checkpoint at the Tribhuvan International Airport in the capital, Kathmandu.

On Wednesday evening, two people — a customs agent and a taxi driver — were arrested in connection with the seizure, officials informed.

“We seized a large quantity of gold from TIA. The gold would weigh anywhere between 80 and 100 kilograms. Further assessment is underway,” Director General of the Department of Revenue Investigation, Nawaraj Dhungana, told ANI.

Further, according to officials, the gold was seized from the cargo in a Cathay Pacific flight that arrived from Hong Kong on Wednesday afternoon.

The Revenue Investigation Department informed that it would pursue further investigation in the matter.

The department informed that it confiscated the gold during a raid that was conducted by the airport Customs on the basis of a tip-off on Wednesday.

Officials said they found the gold hidden inside some motor parts in the flight's cargo hold.

They added that they were in the process of ascertaining the weight of the seized gold and the ones involved in the suspected smuggling.

