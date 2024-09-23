Google CEO Sundar Pichai Praises PM Narendra Modi After Roundtable Meeting in New York, Says ‘It Is Digital India Vision’ (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with some of the world's tech leaders during his three-day US visit. The PM participated in a roundtable meeting and had "fruitful" discussions about 'Digital India'. During the meeting, he talked with several industrialists, including Google's Sundar Pichai and Nvidia's Jensen Huang in New York.

Following his meeting with PM Modi, Google CEO Sundar Pichai praised the PM and said, "The PM has been focussed on transforming India. It is the Digital India vision." He also pushed Google-manufactured Pixel phones in India.

While addressing the Roundtable meeting with prominent CEOs of Tech Companies, PM Narendra Modi said that the country is rapidly emerging as a global biotech powerhouse. India has introduced 'Bio E3 policy'...It is a futuristic policy...E3 stands for Biotechnology for Economy, Employment, and Environment...By 2025.

"I see a possibility of more than 10,000 bio-startups emerging in India. We aim to become a leader in providing solutions for health security and other global challenges...India is building infrastructure with the pro-planet people approach," PM Modi said.

While praising PM Modi, Sundar Pichai said, "We are proud to now make our Pixel phones manufactured in India. He is really thinking about how AI can transform India in a way that benefits the people of India. He challenged us to think about applications in healthcare, education, agriculture and he is also thinking about the infrastructure of India - be it data centres, power, energy and investing to make sure that India can transition."

#WATCH | New York, USA: After the roundtable meeting of prominent CEOs of Tech Companies with PM Narendra Modi, Google CEO Sundar Pichai says, "The PM has been focussed on transforming India. It is Digital India vision. He pushed us to continue making in India, designing in…

Pichai further said that Google is robustly investing in AI in India and looking forward to doing more. "We have set several programs and partnerships...He has always challenged all of us to do more for India. Now, he is asking us to do the same with AI," he added.

Pichai said that the Prime Minister has a clear vision. "He has a clear vision, both in terms of the opportunity that AI will create but he wants to make sure ultimately AI is there to benefit the people of India and he has a clear vision that it should all be in the service of the people of India. He is challenging us to do more," he said.