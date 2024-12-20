Google Layoffs: Sundar Pichai Announces 10 % Reduction in Managerial Workforce to Boost Efficiency

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has made a significant decision to lay off 10 percent of the company's managerial staff as part of Google's ongoing efforts to improve efficiency. This move is being described as a key step in Pichai's broader "efficiency" plan for the company.

During an all-hands meeting held on Wednesday, Sundar Pichai informed employees that the primary goal of these layoffs is to double Google's efficiency. The cuts are primarily focused on managers, directors, and vice presidents, with the intention to streamline leadership and make the organization more effective.

Rehiring and Layoffs A spokesperson for Google confirmed to Business Insider that some of the employees who were laid off will be rehired in new roles, specifically as "individual contributors". However, others will face permanent layoffs, and some will be reassigned to new positions within the company.

Fourth Round of Layoffs in 2024 This marks the fourth round of layoffs Google has implemented this year. In January, about 100 employees from Google's global advertising team were let go, followed by another 100 employees in June from the cloud unit. This latest decision adds to the ongoing trend of workforce reduction within the tech giant as part of its push for greater operational efficiency.