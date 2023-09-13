Gopal Baglay appointed India's next high commissioner to Australia 

New Delhi [India], September 13 : Gopal Baglay has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Wednesday.

According to MEA, Baglay is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer of the 1992 batch. Presently, the diplomat is serving as India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Prior to serving as India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Baglay served as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, according to India's High Commission in Sri Lanka.

Before that, he served in various capacities in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, including as the official spokesperson of the Ministry, joint secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran) Division, director in the External Affairs Minister’s Office and in the United Nations Division and deputy secretary looking after Eastern and Central Europe.

Baglay has also served as the deputy high commissioner of India in Pakistan, counsellor for Press, Information and Culture in the Embassy of India, Nepal and in other diplomatic capacities from 1994-2002 in Ukraine, Moscow and London.

