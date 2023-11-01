'Gourmet skill is her superpower', says Maninee De on her role 'Rajrani' in 'Dalchini'

Mumbai, Nov 1 Actress Maninee De, known for her roles in 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin', 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann', 'Devon Ke Dev-Mahadev', etc, will be now seen in the upcoming show 'Dalchini', and opened up about her character 'Rajrani', calling it a very complex role.

Talking about the same, Maninee said: "Rajrani is a very complex role. Her superpower is her special gourmet skill. She believes that you cook only when you weigh, measure and put the spices proportionately. You know you have to be very accurate with the amount of spice that you put and there's a proper technique to it."

The actress said: "She is very particular about everything. She is a cleanliness freak and she has OCD. She knows that this is her identity and her calling card. She holds the reins of the house because she is such a fantastic cook. She has a lot of complexities."

"I personally believe there's nothing like being black or white. I believe each one of us responds or reacts to a situation and based on that our darker or our lighter side comes out. Which means the more evolved side comes out in the shadows. I am looking at it from a very psycho spiritual point of view. She has her own motivation and is very clear," said the 'Laado 2' fame actress.

Maninee said that the diversity of the role prompted her to take this up.

Speaking about her distinct look in the show, Maninee added: "I am carrying a look like this for the first time in my career. I am going with the mood board of my character and with the writer and director's vision. I also try to put in my suggestions whenever it’s needed. We are all trying to make Rajrani look different."

The show is produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, and will soon air on Dangal TV.

