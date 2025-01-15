Governor of Alaska: WFES provides platforms for fostering relationships with UAE investors, companies

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 15 (ANI/WAM): Governor of Alaska, Mike Dunleavy, emphasised the sustainable development sector as a cornerstone for a more prosperous future.

Speaking on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Dunleavy highlighted the crucial role of international cooperation between the UAE and Alaska, emphasising that such partnerships foster the exchange of expertise and innovative solutions to achieve shared green development and renewable energy goals.

He described the World Future Energy Summit and Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as pivotal events that convene leading organisations and influential individuals in the sustainable development and renewable energy sectors.

Dunleavy added that the event provided him and his delegation with valuable opportunities to engage with investors and companies in the UAE interested in exploring business ventures in Alaska. They also participated in a series of insightful discussions encompassing sustainability, the resilience and future of electrical grids, and the integration of artificial intelligence. (ANI/WAM)

